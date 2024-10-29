Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hofer News: Looking to extend unbeaten streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Hofer will make his fourth start of the season in Tuesday's road matchup versus the Senators, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer will look to extend his season-opening win streak to four against an Ottawa club that ranks sixth in the league offensively with 3.75 goals per game. The 24-year-old has turned aside a combined 96 of 103 shots through three appearances en route to a 3-0-0 record, .932 save percentage and 2.32 GAA.

