Joel Hofer News: Looking to extend unbeaten streak

Hofer will make his fourth start of the season in Tuesday's road matchup versus the Senators, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer will look to extend his season-opening win streak to four against an Ottawa club that ranks sixth in the league offensively with 3.75 goals per game. The 24-year-old has turned aside a combined 96 of 103 shots through three appearances en route to a 3-0-0 record, .932 save percentage and 2.32 GAA.