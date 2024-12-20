Joel Hofer News: Perfect in relief

Hofer stopped all seven shots he faced in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning after replacing Jordan Binnington.

Hofer has looked the better of the Blues' two netminders of late, going 4-0-0 with a 1.80 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last five outings. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Hofer will likely be right back at it versus the Panthers on the road Friday and could even steal away some additional starts with another strong outing.