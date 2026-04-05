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Joel Hofer News: Picks up win over Avalanche

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Hofer stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hofer needed to be big for the Blues here, and he was, winning his fourth game in five outings. A Robert Thomas hat trick gave Hofer the support he needed for the win. For the season, Hofer is up to 21-12-5 with a 2.56 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 42 appearances. The Blues host the Avalanche for a rematch Tuesday, and while they've alternated goalies most of the time lately, Hofer's success against a tough foe could get him another start.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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