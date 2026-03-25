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Joel Hofer News: Posts shutout Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Hofer posted a 21-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Hofer didn't receive a lot of support from the offense, but he didn't need it en route to his sixth shutout of the season. He's one behind Ilya Sorokin for the league's lead in that category. Hofer hasn't lost in regulation since the Olympic break, going 6-0-2 with an excellent 1.34 GAA and an outstanding .955 save percentage in that span.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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