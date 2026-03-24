Joel Hofer News: Projected to face Washington

Hofer is expected to start at home versus the Capitals on Tuesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer has alternated wins and losses across his last four starts -- the 25-year-old is 2-0-2 and has posted a 1.67 GAA and a .950 save percentage during that time. He hasn't lost in regulation since the Olympic break, going 5-0-2 over his last seven outings. The Capitals are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday after winning back-to-back games against Ottawa and New Jersey.