Joel Hofer News: Projected to start Friday

Hofer is expected to guard the road goal versus the Ducks on Friday.

Hofer lost his last outing, giving up five goals on 29 shots to the Sharks on Monday. Over the four games before that, Hofer had allowed just four goals on 115 shots, so he'll be looking to prove his outing Monday was just an anomaly. The Ducks are a tough foe, but they're 0-2-1 with nine goals scored over their last three games.