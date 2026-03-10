Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Protecting home net Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Hofer will tend the home twine versus the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hofer is currently playing at an extremely high level -- he's 4-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .962 save percentage over his last four starts. The Blues will also get a boost on the blue line Tuesday, as Colton Parayko (back) will return to the lineup. As for the Islanders, they are coming off a 2-1 overtime win in San Jose on Saturday after dropping the first two games of their road trip in Anaheim and Los Angeles.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
