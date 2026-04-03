Joel Hofer News: Reaches 20-win mark

Hofer stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hofer gave up both goals in the first period. The 25-year-old settled in well after that, and the Blues gave him plenty of support to secure his 20th win of the campaign. He's won four of his last six outings, allowing just 11 goals in that span. Hofer is up to 20-12-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 41 appearances. Hofer and Jordan Binnington have been mostly sharing the net lately, though it's unclear if the Blues will deviate from that pattern heading into a home-and-home set versus the Avalanche, which begins in Colorado on Sunday.