Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Set to face Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Hofer is expected to start at home against Nashville on Friday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer has a 7-3-1 record, 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 25 of 27 shots en route a 2-1 overtime loss to Florida in his previous start last Friday. Nashville is a more favorable matchup than Florida was -- the Predators rank last in goals per game with 2.40.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
