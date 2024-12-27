Joel Hofer News: Set to face Nashville

Hofer is expected to start at home against Nashville on Friday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer has a 7-3-1 record, 2.63 GAA and .909 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 25 of 27 shots en route a 2-1 overtime loss to Florida in his previous start last Friday. Nashville is a more favorable matchup than Florida was -- the Predators rank last in goals per game with 2.40.