Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Set to face Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hofer will defend the road net against San Jose on Monday, according to Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site.

Hofer won three of his past four outings (3-0-1) while allowing only four goals on 115 shots. He has a 19-11-5 record this campaign with six shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 39 appearances. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.00 goals per game this season.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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