Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Hofer is expected to start on the road against Florida on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer has a 7-3-1 record, 2.72 GAA and .907 save percentage in 11 appearances in 2024-25. Jordan Binnington started Thursday, but Hofer stepped in after Binnington allowed three goals on 11 shots. Hofer stopped the seven shots he faced over 24:21 of ice time, though the Blues still suffered a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Florida ranks fifth in goals per game with 3.58.

