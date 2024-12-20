Joel Hofer News: Set to start Friday

Hofer is expected to start on the road against Florida on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer has a 7-3-1 record, 2.72 GAA and .907 save percentage in 11 appearances in 2024-25. Jordan Binnington started Thursday, but Hofer stepped in after Binnington allowed three goals on 11 shots. Hofer stopped the seven shots he faced over 24:21 of ice time, though the Blues still suffered a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Florida ranks fifth in goals per game with 3.58.