Joel Hofer News: Set to start Tuesday

Hofer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Randip Janda of Sportsnet 650, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday against Vancouver.

Hofer has won his last two outings, stopping 49 of 52 shots. He has a 5-3-0 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage across eight appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 10th in the league with 3.27 goals per game in 2024-25.