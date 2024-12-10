Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Hofer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Randip Janda of Sportsnet 650, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday against Vancouver.

Hofer has won his last two outings, stopping 49 of 52 shots. He has a 5-3-0 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .904 save percentage across eight appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 10th in the league with 3.27 goals per game in 2024-25.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now