Joel Hofer News: Sharp in Thursday's win
Hofer turned aside 28 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
His second shutout of the season slipped away in the second period, when Yegor Sharangovich used a screen to find the back of the net, but otherwise Hofer was locked in. The 24-year-old goalie has just one regulation loss since the beginning of December, going 6-1-1 in nine outings with a 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage, but he remains behind Jordan Binnington on the Blues' depth chart in the crease.
