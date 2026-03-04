Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Sharp in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Hofer allowed two goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Hofer gave up the first and last goals of the game, but the Blues buried three tallies in between to give him enough support. The 25-year-old netminder started consecutive contests for the first time since Jan. 13-16, and he's now won three games in a row for the first time all season. Hofer is up to 15-11-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 33 appearances. He may see a slight edge over Jordan Binnington for starts, but both goalies should see action since the Blues are far off the pace for a playoff spot. The Blues' road trip continues Friday in San Jose.

