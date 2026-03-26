Joel Hofer News: Shines in OT win

Hofer turned away 24 of 25 shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hofer earned Thursday's second star for his strong overall performance, as he allowed just one goal early in the third period before dialing in down the stretch. With the OT win, he's up to a 19-11-5 record, a 2.52 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. Thursday's victory helped Hofer stay unbeaten since the Olympic break, where he has posted a 7-0-2 record, a 1.29 GAA and a .955 save percentage across his last nine outings. The 25-year-old has shown immense poise to shake off his rough start to the season and is a must-roster player in all league formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.