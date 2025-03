Hofer is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Thursday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Hofer has won his past three starts while saving 65 of 68 shots (.956 save percentage). He's 14-7-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 28 outings overall. The Predators rank last in goals per game with 2.55.