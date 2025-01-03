Joel Hofer News: Slated to start Saturday

Hofer will start on the road versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Jordan Binnington starts Friday. Hofer went 4-0-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .914 save percentage over six games in December. The 24-year-old has often started once every two or three contests, though this will be his first start in four games after he allowed four goals in a 7-4 win over the Predators on Dec. 27.