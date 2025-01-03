Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Hofer will start on the road versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Jordan Binnington starts Friday. Hofer went 4-0-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .914 save percentage over six games in December. The 24-year-old has often started once every two or three contests, though this will be his first start in four games after he allowed four goals in a 7-4 win over the Predators on Dec. 27.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now