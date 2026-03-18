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Joel Hofer News: Starting against Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Hofer will start Wednesday's road game against Calgary.

Hofer has been strong since the Olympic break, going 5-1-0 with a 1.64 GAA and .948 save percentage over his last six starts. He started on the road against Calgary on Oct. 11, allowing two goals on 29 shots (.931 save percentage) in a 4-2 victory.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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