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Joel Hofer News: Starting against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hofer will defend the road net against the Blackhawks on Saturday, per Elise Butler of the Blues' official site.

Hofer is coming off a 34-save effort in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Colorado. He has a 21-13-5 record this season with six shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 43 appearances. Chicago is tied for 32nd in the league with 2.54 goals per game this season.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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