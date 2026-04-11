Joel Hofer News: Starting against Chicago

Hofer will defend the road net against the Blackhawks on Saturday, per Elise Butler of the Blues' official site.

Hofer is coming off a 34-save effort in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Colorado. He has a 21-13-5 record this season with six shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 43 appearances. Chicago is tied for 32nd in the league with 2.54 goals per game this season.