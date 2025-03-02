Joel Hofer News: Starting in Dallas

Hofer will guard the road goal against the Stars on Sunday, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings. The 24-year-old Hofer has posted a record of 11-7-2 with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 3.36 goals per game in 2024-25.