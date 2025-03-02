Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Starting in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Hofer will guard the road goal against the Stars on Sunday, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings. The 24-year-old Hofer has posted a record of 11-7-2 with one shutout, a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 3.36 goals per game in 2024-25.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
