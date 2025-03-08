Joel Hofer News: Starting in Los Angeles

Hofer will protect the road crease Saturday versus the Kings, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer surrendered three goals on nine shots in his last start Sunday versus Dallas before ceding the net to Jordan Binnington in the second period. Hofer holds an 11-7-2 record, .899 save percentage and 2.93 GAA over 23 appearances this season. The Kings have scored two goals or fewer in five straight games, giving Hofer a favorable chance to get back on the right track.