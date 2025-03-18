Joel Hofer News: Starting in Nashville

Hofer will tend the road twine Tuesday in Nashville, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer was solid in Saturday's 5-1 win over Minnesota, turning aside 17 of 18 shots on goal. The Manitoba native has a 12-7-3 record, 2.78 GAA and .901 save percentage through 26 outings in 2024-25. He has a favorable assignment against a Nashville squad that has generated 2.58 goals per game this season, the second-worst mark in the NHL.