Joel Hofer

Joel Hofer News: Starting in Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Hofer will tend the road twine Tuesday in Nashville, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer was solid in Saturday's 5-1 win over Minnesota, turning aside 17 of 18 shots on goal. The Manitoba native has a 12-7-3 record, 2.78 GAA and .901 save percentage through 26 outings in 2024-25. He has a favorable assignment against a Nashville squad that has generated 2.58 goals per game this season, the second-worst mark in the NHL.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues

