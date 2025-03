Hofer will guard the home net Saturday against Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It'll be Hofer's fifth appearance in St. Louis' last six games. The 24-year-old netminder has been excellent of late, going 2-0-1 with a .939 save percentage in that span. Overall, Hofer is 13-7-3 with a .903 save percentage and 2.71 GAA this year.