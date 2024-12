Hofer will protect the home net versus the Rangers on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer has a 6-3-0 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .902 save percentage through nine outings this season. He will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Dallas. The Rangers lost 5-1 to the Kings on Saturday.