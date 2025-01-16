Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Hofer will guard the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer gave up two goals on 23 shots in a 6-2 victory over Anaheim on Jan. 9, the last time he was between the pipes. Hofer is 9-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. He will face the Flames, who are averaging 2.63 goals per game, 27th in the league in 2024-25.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
