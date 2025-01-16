Joel Hofer News: Starting Thursday

Hofer will guard the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer gave up two goals on 23 shots in a 6-2 victory over Anaheim on Jan. 9, the last time he was between the pipes. Hofer is 9-4-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. He will face the Flames, who are averaging 2.63 goals per game, 27th in the league in 2024-25.