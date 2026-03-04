Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Starting Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Hofer will start Wednesday's road game against Seattle.

Hofer has picked up wins in each of his two starts following the Olympic break, and he'll draw the start for the third time in the Blues' four games since the layoff. He's made a pair of home starts against the Kraken this year, going 1-0-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
