Joel Hofer News: Starting Wednesday's game
Hofer will start Wednesday's road game against Seattle.
Hofer has picked up wins in each of his two starts following the Olympic break, and he'll draw the start for the third time in the Blues' four games since the layoff. He's made a pair of home starts against the Kraken this year, going 1-0-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .907 save percentage.
