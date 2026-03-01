Joel Hofer News: Starts in Minny
Hofer will start in goal Sunday against the Wild, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It's been a 50-50 split in net for the Blues in their last 10 games, alternating between Hofer and Jordan Binnington. Binnington started the Blues' last game, so it's Hofer's turn in the rotation Sunday. The 25-year-old has a 13-11-3 record, 2.87 GAA and an .897 save percentage on the season. The Wild boast the NHL's 11th-best offense at 3.22 goals per game, so it will be a tough task for the netminder on the road.
