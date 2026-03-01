Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Steady again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Hofer stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Hofer has allowed two goals on 47 shots over two games since play resumed after the Olympic break. The 25-year-old has been good for most of the season, and he's settled into an even split of starts with Jordan Binnington lately. Hofer improved to 14-11-3 with a 2.81 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 32 appearances this season. If the goalie rotation continues, Binnington is projected to start Wednesday in Seattle while Hofer would line up for Friday in San Jose for his next start.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
