Joel Hofer News: Strong showing vs. Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Hofer stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Hofer didn't have a lot of work against an anemic Seattle offense that has scored just two goals in two games since the league resumed. It also allowed Hofer to get back to winning ways, as he had allowed six goals on 28 shots in a loss to Nashville before the break in his previous outing. Hofer is alternating with Jordan Binnington, and the latter is likely to get the start against the Devils on Saturday. Hofer has gone 13-11-3 with a 2.87 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season.

