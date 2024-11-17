Joel Hofer News: Subpar performance in loss

Hofer allowed four goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Hofer allowed three goals at even strength and one on the power play. After starting the season with three straight wins, the 24-year-old has lost three consecutive outings. It was the Winnipeg's native first start in 10 days, as Jordan Binnington continues to see the bulk of the workload between the pipes. Hofer has a 3-3-0 record, .893 save percentage and 3.45 GAA through six contests.