Joel Hofer News: Suffers third straight loss

Hofer gave up three goals on 34 shots in a 3-2 defeat to Florida on Thursday.

Hofer has now been on the losing end of three straight contests, going 0-3-0 with a 3.53 GAA in his last four outings -- one of which was a no-decision relief appearance. Given Jordan Binnington's underwhelming numbers -- he's 14-19-4 with a .899 save percentage -- the opportunity is there for Hofer to see more starts but he hasn't been able to grab the reins.