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Joel Hofer News: Tagged with loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Hofer stopped 24 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Hofer was coming off back-to-back wins in his previous two starts, but he was unable to keep that streak alive, and a late goal from Adam Gaudette in the dying moments of the contest forced Hofer to settle for his first loss in regulation since early February. Hofer has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL since the league resumed following the Olympic break. In 10 starts, he¿s gone 7-1-2 with a 1.66 GAA and an impressive .943 save percentage.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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