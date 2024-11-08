Joel Hofer News: Tagged with loss Thursday

Hofer allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

After opening the campaign with three consecutive victories, Hofer has lost his last two outings while giving up a combined eight goals over that span. The 24-year-old netminder wasn't given much help in Thursday's contest -- Utah outshot St. Louis by more than a two-to-one margin. Through five appearances in 2024-25, Hofer is sporting a 3-2-0 record, .903 save percentage and 3.33 GAA.