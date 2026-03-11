Joel Hofer News: Tagged with OT defeat
Hofer stopped 45 of 49 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The Blues jumped to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, but the Islanders found a way to beat Hofer three times in the final 23 minutes of action -- and once more in overtime. Hofer has gone undefeated in regulation in his last five outings, though, going 4-0-1 with a 1.59 GAA and an excellent .948 save percentage over that stretch, so one OT loss shouldn't take anything away from him. He should remain an elite fantasy option going forward simply based on his hot play since the Olympic break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Hofer See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the PlayoffsYesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 10Yesterday
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 83 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Hofer See More