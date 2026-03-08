Joel Hofer News: Tending twine against Anaheim

Hofer will start Sunday's road game against Anaheim, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Hofer has been strong since the Olympic break, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .952 save percentage over his last three starts, and he'll draw the start for the fourth time in six games since the layoff. The Ducks are generating 3.27 goals per game this season, which is tied for 12th in the league.