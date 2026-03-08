Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Tending twine against Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Hofer will start Sunday's road game against Anaheim, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Hofer has been strong since the Olympic break, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA and .952 save percentage over his last three starts, and he'll draw the start for the fourth time in six games since the layoff. The Ducks are generating 3.27 goals per game this season, which is tied for 12th in the league.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Hofer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Hofer See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 6
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
6 days ago