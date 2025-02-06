Fantasy Hockey
Joel Hofer headshot

Joel Hofer News: Tending twine against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Hofer will defend the home crease against the Panthers on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer wasn't particularly dominant over limited playing time in January, going 2-3-0 with a 3.16 GAA and .898 save percentage over six appearances. He didn't appear in either of the Blues' last two games but will draw the start against the Panthers, who rank sixth in the NHL with 3.27 goals per game.

