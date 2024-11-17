Joel Hofer News: Tending twine Sunday

Hofer will guard the road goal against Carolina on Sunday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer will get the second half of the Blues' back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston. The 24-year-old Hofer has a 3-2-0 record with a 3.33 GAA and a .903 save percentage through five appearances this season. Carolina ranks fourth in the league with 4.00 goals per game and earned a 4-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday.