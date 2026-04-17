Joel Hofer News: Wraps up season with win

Hofer made 20 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

The 25-year-old netminder finishes the 2025-26 campaign as the clear top option in the crease for St. Louis. Hofer won his last three starts and five of his last six, and through 46 outings on the season he compiled a 24-13-5 record with a 2.61 GAA and .909 save percentage. Jordan Binnington still has one more year left on his current contract at $6 million, which will make him difficult to move given his poor numbers (3.33 GAA, .873 save percentage), but Hofer should head into next season as the No. 1 goalie for the Blues regardless of whether the veteran returns.