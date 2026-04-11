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Joel Hofer News: Yields three tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hofer turned aside 31 of 34 shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hofer posted a steady performance in Saturday's win, as he allowed just one goal in each of the three periods. With the victory, he is up to a 22-13-5 record, a 2.59 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 44 appearances this season. Since the Olympic break, Hofer has lost in regulation just two times, posting a 10-2-2 record, a 1.90 GAA and a .936 save percentage across 14 games. With the Blues being eliminated from playoff contention Saturday due to the Kings' win, the 25-year-old netminder should receive at least one more chance to place a bow atop his strong season. Unless Hofer runs into trouble or is injured next season, he'll likely serve as the Blues' starting netminder for the foreseeable future.

Joel Hofer
St. Louis Blues
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