Joel Kiviranta Injury: Dealing with injury
Kiviranta (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Saturday.
Kiviranta missed the final two games of Colorado's first-round series win over the Kings. He hasn't been practicing, and it's unclear if he will be an option for Game 1 of Round 2 against Minnesota on Sunday. Kiviranta hasn't earned a point in two appearances this postseason while chipping in three shots on goal and five hits.
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