Joel Kiviranta headshot

Joel Kiviranta Injury: Still isn't skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Kiviranta (undisclosed) hasn't resumed skating yet, according to Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports on Sunday.

Kiviranta appears poised to miss his third straight outing against Minnesota in Sunday's Game 1 matchup. He is dealing with a day-to-day injury, but continuing to miss skates doesn't bode well for his progress. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.

Joel Kiviranta
Colorado Avalanche
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