Joel Kiviranta Injury: Still isn't skating
Kiviranta (undisclosed) hasn't resumed skating yet, according to Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports on Sunday.
Kiviranta appears poised to miss his third straight outing against Minnesota in Sunday's Game 1 matchup. He is dealing with a day-to-day injury, but continuing to miss skates doesn't bode well for his progress. It's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Kiviranta See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week63 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights223 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Top NHL Bets: Expert Picks & Avalanche at Stars Game 7 PreviewMay 3, 2025
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat SheetApril 16, 2025
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, March 19March 19, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Kiviranta See More