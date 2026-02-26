Joel Kiviranta Injury: Undergoing evaluation
Kiviranta is undergoing an evaluation for an undisclosed injury sustained Thursday versus the Wild, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.
Kiviranta was injured on a second-period hit. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, expect Zakhar Bardakov to replace Kiviranta in the lineup.
