Joel Kiviranta headshot

Joel Kiviranta Injury: Undergoing evaluation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Kiviranta is undergoing an evaluation for an undisclosed injury sustained Thursday versus the Wild, Bailey Curtis of DNVR Sports reports.

Kiviranta was injured on a second-period hit. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now. If he can't play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, expect Zakhar Bardakov to replace Kiviranta in the lineup.

Joel Kiviranta
Colorado Avalanche
