Joel Kiviranta News: Adds helper Thursday

Kiviranta notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Kiviranta picked up his first point over five outings in January when he set up Parker Kelly's third-period tally. Expectations are higher for Kiviranta after his six-goal, eight-point December (13 contests). The 28-year-old has a total of 14 points, 54 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-8 rating over 43 games this season, playing on the third pairing without a spot on the power play.