Joel Kiviranta News: Adds insurance goal
Kiviranta scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Kiviranta saw 14:20 of ice time Thursday, setting a season high for the second game in a row. He's getting a bigger role while the Avalanche are depleted by injuries on the wings. The 29-year-old is at three goals, nine points, 32 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-2 rating across 34 appearances. Kiviranta may have a little extra appeal while seeing more ice time, but he won't come close to replicating the pace that saw him log 16 goals and 23 points in 79 regular-season outings a year ago.
