Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Kiviranta headshot

Joel Kiviranta News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Kiviranta (lower body) will be an option for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Kiviranta might return to action after missing the last three games due to injury. He has produced 16 goals, 23 points, 77 shots on net and 103 hits in 72 appearances this season. If Kiviranta draws back into the lineup, Parker Kelly or Logan O'Connor could be a healthy scratch versus the Blackhawks.

Joel Kiviranta
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now