Joel Kiviranta News: Available to play

Kiviranta (lower body) will be an option for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Kiviranta might return to action after missing the last three games due to injury. He has produced 16 goals, 23 points, 77 shots on net and 103 hits in 72 appearances this season. If Kiviranta draws back into the lineup, Parker Kelly or Logan O'Connor could be a healthy scratch versus the Blackhawks.