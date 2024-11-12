Joel Kiviranta News: Chips in with assist

Kiviranta notched an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Kiviranta snapped a seven-game drought when he assisted on a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Kiviranta continues to fill a second-line role, though his time in that spot could be nearing a close. The Avalanche's cavalry is coming, with Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body) and Valeri Nichushkin (suspension) all possible to return by the end of this week. Kiviranta has five points, 21 shots on net, 28 hits and eight PIM across 16 appearances, and he should be able to hold onto a bottom-six role once the team is healthier at forward.