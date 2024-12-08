Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Kiviranta headshot

Joel Kiviranta News: Collects assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Kiviranta recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Kiviranta has a goal and an assist over four games in December, surpassing his point total (one) from all of November. The 28-year-old remains in a third-line role, but he's not very notable on offense, instead making most of his impact through physical play. The winger has five goals, two assists, 32 shots on net ,48 hits and a plus-2 rating over 29 contests this season.

Joel Kiviranta
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now