Joel Kiviranta News: First point since return
Kiviranta logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
This was Kiviranta's first point in his second game back from a concussion. The 29-year-old winger has eight points, 28 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-1 rating over 32 appearances this season. After the Avalanche bolstered their forward group at the trade deadline, Kiviranta is likely to be limited to fourth-line minutes moving forward.
