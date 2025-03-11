Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Kiviranta headshot

Joel Kiviranta News: Four-game goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Kiviranta scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to Minnesota.

His goal came at the 14:20 mark of the third period when he tipped in a lofted backhand shot from Samuel Girard in the high slot Kiviranta isn't really known for his offense, but he now has 15 goals (six assists) in 66 games this season. And right now, he's on a four-game, four-goal streak. This run is lightning in the proverbial bottle for Kiviranta, but you can't ignore the heat. He may help you in the next couple of games if you're streaming.

Joel Kiviranta
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now