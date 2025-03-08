Joel Kiviranta News: Goal in each of last two games

Kiviranta scored a goal in a 7-4 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Kiviranta drove the net at top speed late in the second, and Ross Colton's centering pass went off his skate and between Anthony Stolarz's pads. He has a goal in each of his last two games, but he had just one in the 26 games before that. It's a nice run for Kiviranta, but that doesn't mean he's fantasy worthy.